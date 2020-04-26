Kevin Davidson: Joining Cleveland

Davidson is expected to sign with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Davidson had a solid senior year at Princeton, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,569 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum should be locked in as Cleveland's top-two quarterbacks, but Davidson could push Garrett Gilbert for the No. 3 job in training camp.