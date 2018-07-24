Dodd was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Dodd had failed to report to any of the team's offseason workouts and now, with the linebacker also not showing up for training camp, the team has elected to move on. Dodd has not been very productive on the field since joining the team in 2016, so he became an expendable asset at this point.

