Harris is a candidate for an elevation ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Steelers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official website reports.

Harris has yet to be elevated to the active roster this season, but with Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) unavailable for Week 14, it's possible that Harris operates as a backup option behind Ezekiel Elliott in New England's backfield. The running back appeared in five games with the Patriots last year, producing 52 yards and a score on 18 carries.