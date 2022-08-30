site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kevin Harris: Let go by New England
RotoWire Staff
The Patriots will waive Harris on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Though the 2022 sixth-round pick isn't in line to be included on the Patriots' initial 53-man roster, Harris is a candidate to land on the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.
