Harris reverted back to the Patriots' practice squad Friday.

Harris was elevated to the team's active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Steelers, but didn't see any snaps in the contest. With Ty Montgomery having been waived by New England on Friday, Harris could be elevated once again ahead of Week 15 action to provide depth in a backfield that also includes Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Ezekiel Elliott and JaMycal Hasty.