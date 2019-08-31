Kevin Hogan: Cut by Broncos
Hogan was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Mike Klis of NBC 9News Denver reports.
Hogan was originally considered the front-runner for the Broncos' backup quarterback position with rookie Drew Lock (thumb) injured, but did not have an outstanding preseason, throwing three interceptions and only one touchdown. Brett Rypien had been competing with Hogan for the No. 2 spot behind starter Joe Flacco and appears to have secured the position for the time being.
