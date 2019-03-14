Hogan became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Broncos did not extend him a tender as a restricted free agent, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Hogan served as the Broncos' backup quarterback for the back half of the season following the release of Chad Kelly. The Broncos are doing a near-complete overhaul of their quarterback room by acquiring Joe Flacco from the Ravens and shipping 2018 starter Case Keenum to the Redskins.