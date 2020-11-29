site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kevin Hogan: Joins Bengals' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Nov 28, 2020
Hogan signed to Cincinnati's practice squad Saturday.
The 28-year-old last saw game action in 2017 with the Browns, but he'll now receive an opportunity with the Bengals. Hogan provides depth behind Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley now that Joe Burrow (knee) is on injured reserve.
