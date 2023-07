Huber announced Friday that he plans to retire from the NFL, Haadiza Ogwude and Kelsey Conwayof the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

Huber, who joined the Bengals as a fifth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, holds the franchise record for most games played, having suited up for 216 regular-season contests over the course of 14 seasons, including nine in 2022. With Huber no longer in the mix, Cincinnati's current punting options are 2023 sixth-rounder Brad Robbins and returnee Drue Chrisman.