Huber was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Huber was in the middle of his 14th season with the Bengals. The veteran punter had struggled this year, averaging just 43.2 yards per punt, which is tied with his rookie season for a career worst. The 37-year-old was benched in favor of Drue Chrisman after Week 9, who has gone on to average 51.2 yards per punt in three games. Whether Huber will pursue opportunities with other teams once he clears waivers is unknown.