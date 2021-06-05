The Titans have announced that Johnson is retiring, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Johnson, a 2015 first-round pick, spent his first four seasons with the Texans before playing the previous two in Buffalo and Cleveland. He signed a one-year contract with the Titans in March, but has not participated in any of the team's OTAs. We now have an answer to why, as he has seemingly been contemplating retirement. The 28-year-old will end his career with 191 tackles (145 solo), 1.5 sacks, 22 passes defensed and one interception across 64 games.
More News
-
Titans' Kevin Johnson: Moving to Music City•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Returns from COVID list•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Unavailable for wild-card game•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Lands on COVID list•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: All clear for primetime appearance•