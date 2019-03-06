Johnson was waived by the Texans on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson was owed over $9 million in 2019, an unpalatable salary for a player who was projected to serve as a backup. Since that sum was only guaranteed for injury until the start of the league year, it can be assumed that Johnson's release signals he's back to full health after landing on injured reserve last September due to a concussion.

