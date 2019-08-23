McDermott and the Vikings reached an injury settlement Friday that will pay him $150,000 of salary and for elbow surgery and rehab, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

McDermott announced Tuesday that he would undergo elbow surgery. The 29-year-old was released by Minnesota 10 days earlier. It's unclear how long McDermott will need to recover or when exactly he'll be able to start looking for another opportunity in the league.