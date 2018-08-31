Minter was waived by the Jets on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Following an injury-plagued down season with the Bengals in 2017, in which Minter logged only 32 tackles across nine games, it seems that a comeback season with the Jets wasn't in the cards. Minter will look to turn his career around elsewhere in the league and attempt to return to 2015-16 form, during which time the fifth-year pro racked up 175 tackles in 32 games with the Cardinals.