Kevin Norwood: Agrees to injury settlement
Norwood (hip) reached an injury settlement with the Giants on Wednesday, per the league's official transaction log.
Norwood has been on injured reserve since August due to an unspecified hip injury. Him reaching an injury settlement frees him from IR and could be a sign that Norwood is now healthy.
More News
-
Kevin Norwood: Reverts to injured reserve•
-
Giants' Kevin Norwood: Waived with hip injury•
-
Giants' Kevin Norwood: Signed to futures contract•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Released from injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Suffered hip pointer Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Won't return Thursday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.