Norwood (hip) cleared waivers and reverted to the Giants' injured reserve Tuesday, James Kratch of NJ Advance Media reports.

Norwood was not considered a likely candidate to make the final roster before sustaining the injury. He will remain on the team's IR for the remainder of the season unless the two parties reach an injury settlement.

