Kevin Norwood: Reverts to injured reserve
Norwood (hip) cleared waivers and reverted to the Giants' injured reserve Tuesday, James Kratch of NJ Advance Media reports.
Norwood was not considered a likely candidate to make the final roster before sustaining the injury. He will remain on the team's IR for the remainder of the season unless the two parties reach an injury settlement.
More News
-
Giants' Kevin Norwood: Waived with hip injury•
-
Giants' Kevin Norwood: Signed to futures contract•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Released from injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Suffered hip pointer Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Won't return Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kevin Norwood: Scores against Titans•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...