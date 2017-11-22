Kevin Peterson: Promoted to 53-man roster
The Rams signed Peterson to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.
The Rams are in need of extra depth at cornerback with Kayvon Webster (concussion) and Nickell Robey-Coleman (thigh) uncertain to play this week. Peterson, who was signed off the practice squad, previously appeared in one game for Los Angeles this season but didn't log any counting stats across six defensive snaps.
