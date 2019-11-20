Play

Rader was released by the Steelers on Wednesday.

The decision to release Rader was made in order to make room for C.J. Hassenauer. Rader will now hope to find a home elsewhere, but he may have to wait until next season to do so. The 24-year-old tight end has not appeared in a game in 2019.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories