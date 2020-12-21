site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kevin Rader: Cut loose by Steelers
The Steelers waived Rader on Monday.
Rader was promoted from the practice squad in late November, but he never suited up for a game. If he clears waivers, Rader has a good chance to re-sign with Pittsburgh's practice squad.
