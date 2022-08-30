Rader was waived by the Steelers on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Rader failed to make much of an impact this preseason, catching one pass for six yards while appearing in only one game. The tight end appeared in six games with the Steelers last year, reeling in two passes for eight yards. Rader will likely join the Steelers' practice squad if he clears waivers.