Kevin Rader: Waived by Steelers
RotoWire Staff
Rader was released by the Steelers on Monday.
Rader suited up for just one game with the Steelers during the 2020 campaign. After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, Rader will no longer stay in Pittsburgh.
