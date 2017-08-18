Play

Snead (leg) was waived/injured by the Giants on Friday, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Snead had been dealing with a leg injury that kept him out of the Giants' preseason opener against the Steelers. He'll now likely land on New York's injured reserve after he clears waivers.

More News
