Kevin Snyder: Waived by Broncos
Snyder was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
Snyder was waived in order to make room for rookie linebacker Joseph Jones on the active roster. Snyder spent most of his time on the Broncos practice squad, playing in just two games with the team. His only snaps during those contests came on special teams.
