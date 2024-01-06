The Cardinals waived Strong on Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This move comes as a surprise, as Strong has played well this season, recording career highs with 46 tackles (25 solo), including 2.5 sacks, over 14 games. He has dealt with a variety of injuries, including separate shoulder and knee issues that have caused him to miss time, but it's uncertain if those issues played a role in his departure. Roy Lopez could see more work Sunday in Strong's stead in the team's season finale versus Seattle.