Toliver was waived by the Ravens on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Toliver joined Baltimore's practice squad last season but never appeared in a game for the Ravens while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December 2020 with Denver. The former LSU defensive back totaled 29 tackles and four passes defended over 27 games in his first two seasons with the Bears before being called up from the Broncos' practice squad for just two games in 2020. Toliver now will look to make his return to play with a new team next season.