The Broncos did not tender a contract to restricted free agent Toliver (knee-ACL), Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Familiar with coach Vic Fangio's defense from their mutual time in Chicago during 2018, Toliver was called up to Denver's active roster on a pair of occasions over the latter half of last season. His Week 14 appearance against Carolina resulted in severe injury, as a torn ACL put an end to Toliver's third pro campaign. Once rehabilitated from the late-season knee injury, Toliver will have the opportunity to seek a backup defensive back role in free agency.