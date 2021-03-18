The Broncos chose not to tender a contract to Toliver (knee) on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Due in part of his familiarity with head coach Vic Fangio's defense from their mutual time in Chicago in 2018, Toliver was called up to Denver's active roster on a pair of occasions over the latter half of last season. In his Week 14 appearance against Carolina, he suffered a torn ACL, putting an end to Toliver's third professional campaign. Once fully recovered from the late-season knee injury, the defensive back will look to find a home elsewhere.