The Saints signed White to their practice squad Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
White landed on IR at the end of August with an undisclosed injury and ultimately reached an injury settlement with the Saints, making him a free agent. However, he didn't garner much attention from around the league and has now returned to New Orleans after presumably clearing his previous injury. The wideout made six appearances and caught one pass for 38 yards across 52 offensive snaps for the Saints last year.