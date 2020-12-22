site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kevin White: Lands on COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
The 49ers placed White on the practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
White either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. He'll be required to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities.
