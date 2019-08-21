Kevin White: Let go by Cardinals
The Cardinals will release White, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, White has recovered from the hamstring injury that has bothered him of late. No longer in the Cardinals' plans for this season, however, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft will now look to catch on elsewhere.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kevin White: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kevin White: Ruled out for next preseason tilt•
-
Cardinals' Kevin White: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Cardinals' Kevin White: Making bid for role•
-
Cardinals' Kevin White: Getting 'fresh start'•
-
Cardinals' Kevin White: Joining Kingsbury in Arizona•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brees down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 3.0
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Lamar, Crowder and more
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
14-team expert PPR draft results
A deep league draft featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed who the...