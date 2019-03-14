Kevin White: Makes visit to Arizona
White visited the Cardinals on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Injuries have been the bane of White's existence since he was selected seventh overall in the 2015 draft. Over the course of five seasons, he's been limited to 14 appearances, nine of them coming last year. No matter, he made just four catches (on eight targets) for 92 yards in 2018. The Cardinals are in need of wide receiver talent behind Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk (foot), but White would be more of a project than anything, wherever he lands.
