White reverted to San Franciso's practice squad Monday after suiting up for the team's Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, per the NFL's transaction log.
The 2015 No. 7 overall draft choice saw his first regular-season action in two years, garnering two offensive snaps and 15 special-teams snaps against Miami. White made a poor decision on his lone kick-return attempt of the contest, taking a ball out of his own end zone but only reaching the 49ers' 14-yard line.
