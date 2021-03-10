The Giants will release Zeitler on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Arguably the Giants' best blocker, Zeitler has started 31 of a possible 32 games since he was acquired in the 2019 offseason for pass rusher Olivier Vernon. The 31-year-old guard may be past his prime, but he should still be able to find a starting gig without much trouble. Wednesday's transaction clears $12 million in cap space for the Giants, though it also creates an opening on their less-than-stellar offensive line.