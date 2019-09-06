Seymour (hamstring) was released by the Panthers on Sunday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Seymour was limited in training camp due to a hamstring injury and was unable to maintain his spot on the 53-man roster. The 25-year-old missed the entire 2018 season due to double-labrum repair surgery.

