Kevon Seymour: Parts ways with Carolina
Seymour (hamstring) was released by the Panthers on Sunday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Seymour was limited in training camp due to a hamstring injury and was unable to maintain his spot on the 53-man roster. The 25-year-old missed the entire 2018 season due to double-labrum repair surgery.
