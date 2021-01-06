site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kevon Seymour: Waived by Philadelphia
RotoWire Staff
The Eagles waived Seymour (knee) off IR on Wednesday, according to the league's official transactions report.
Seymour appeared in two games with the Eagles in 2020, during which span he logged eight tackles and 24 snaps on special teams. He'll be free to look for a new landing spot when healthy.
