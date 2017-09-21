Play

The Panthers placed Garrett on their practice squad injured list with a back issue, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Fellow wideout Austin Duke was signed to take Garrett's spot on the practice squad. The transaction will likely prevent Garrett from joining the Panthers' 53-man roster at any point this season, though the Tulsa product could be eligible to appear with another NFL team if Carolina releases him on an injury settlement at some point.

