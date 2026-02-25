default-cbs-image
The Falcons informed Hodge (shoulder) on Wednesday that he will be released, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Hodge finished the 2025 season on injured reserve while recovering from a shoulder injury, but assuming that doesn't linger into the start of the upcoming campaign, the 31-year-old should be able to catch on elsewhere as a depth wideout/special teamer. Over his 12 appearances this past season, Hodge caught three of his 10 targets for 31 yards and recorded nine tackles on special teams.

