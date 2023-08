Laborn was waived by the 49ers on Saturday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laborn could return to the open market after signing with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent May 1. The running back produced 1,513 yards and 16 scores on 302 carries in his final collegiate campaign with Marshall in 2022. It's possible he remains with the 49ers as a member of their practice squad, though the 31 other teams will get first dibs while he's on waivers.