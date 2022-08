Tolson (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Panthers on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The exact nature of Tolson's injury is unclear after he was let go with an undisclosed injury by Carolina. The undrafted rookie, who recorded 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks during his final collegiate season at Illinois, is now set to land on injured reserve after he presumptively clears waivers.