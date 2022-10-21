Hudson was signed to the Commanders' practice squad Friday.
Hudson will return to Washington after being let go following Week 6. The linebacker has played in two games this season, registering one tackle over 42 total snaps, only one of which was with the defensive unit. Hudson has a chance to be elevated to the active roster moving forward.
