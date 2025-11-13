Saunders was released by the Jaguars on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Saunders appeared in just two games for the Jaguars this season, recording 3 total tackles. The 29-year-old defensive tackle was traded to the Jaguars in August to act as a depth piece behind veteran Arik Armstead. Now that he is set to hit waivers, the seventh-year veteran will have a chance to play a reserve role again should he be signed.