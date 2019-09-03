Muhammad signed with Denver's practice squad Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Muhammad has been a regular on practice squads so far in his two seasons in the league and has yet to see action in a regular-season game. Over four seasons at Cal, the 23-year-old rushed 359 times for 2,073 yards (5.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns while catching 55 passes for an additional 571 yards and three scores.

