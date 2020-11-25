site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Khalfani Muhammad: Let go by Arizona
Nov 24, 2020
Muhammad was cut from the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday.
The 26-year-old joined Arizona's practice squad in late October but is now in search of a new team. Muhammad has yet to make his
NFL debut since being drafted during the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Tennessee. More News
