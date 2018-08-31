Khalfani Muhammad: Released by New England
Muhammad was waived by the Patriots on Friday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Muhammad was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and spent less than a week with the Patriots. Yet to make his NFL debut, the 23-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
