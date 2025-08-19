Duke (undisclosed) had a workout with the Falcons on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Duke spent the early part of the offseason with Tennessee before being waived with a non-football injury designation in mid-April. His workout Monday suggests he's back to health, though he remains a free agent for the time being. Duke played in two games with the Titans as a rookie last year, tallying one tackle over 22 total snaps (12 on defense and 10 on special teams).