Khalid Kareem: Fifth-round pick for Cincinnati

The Bengals selected Kareem (shoulder) in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 147th overall.

Cincinnati made Kareem the top pick of the fifth round, which sets the Notre Dame product up to compete for a role bookending the team's defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 268-pound edge setter boasts solid strength and size to go with a well-rounded playing style. His recovery from shoulder surgery undergone Jan. 21, in conjunction with limited medical information currently available to teams around the league, may be responsible for his being available to kick off the fifth round.