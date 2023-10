The Bears waived Kareem on Tuesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The move corresponds with the Bears acquiring Montez Sweat from the Commanders on Tuesday in exchange for a second-round pick. Kareem had just been activated off the Bears' injured reserve on Oct. 28 and played Sunday night against the Chargers when he was on the field for 24 defensive snaps and registered a solo tackle. Kareem will have the chance to explore his next options should he clear waivers.