Khalid Kareem: Recovering from shoulder surgery
Kareem (shoulder) is making good progress in his recovery from Jan. 21 surgery on a torn labrum, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kareem probably isn't ready for contact or a full upper-body weightlifting regimen, but he otherwise appeared fine in a recent training video. An indefinite suspension of NFL offseason programs could help him avoid any missed practice time this spring/summer, with the Notre Dame product likely to be selected on Day 2 or 3 of the upcoming draft.
