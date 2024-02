The Lions opted not to tender a contract to Dorsey on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Dorsey had been scheduled for exclusive rights free agency this offseason, but he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the Lions chose not to tender him. He appeared in 13 games for the NFC North champions this past season, logging into 76 snaps on defense and 247 on special teams with finishing with 11 tackles (seven solo) and 244 yards on 12 kickoff returns.