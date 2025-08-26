The Colts released Herbert on Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Herbert signed with the Colts in March after playing 14 regular-season games between the Bengals (eight) and Bears (six) in 2024. The 2021 sixth-rounder logged seven carries for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' preseason opener against the Ravens, but he suffered an undisclosed injury during that game that forced him to miss Indianapolis' final two exhibition contests. The fact that Herbert wasn't waived with an injury designation indicates he's healthy, so he should garner plenty of interest from a team looking to solidify its backfield depth.